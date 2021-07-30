Roy Keane step aside, Earvin Ngapeth is here.

The volleyballer crunched an advertising board with a slide tackle the former Manchester United hardman would have been proud of during France’s 3-1 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee.

Stretching desperately to reach a loose ball, the French number nine planted his foot straight through the unsuspecting advertising panel.

Initial concerns over a potential cut were quickly repelled by medical staff as Ngapeth was freed and returned to play.

Sadly, the same could not be said for the poor advertising sheet, which was swiftly whisked away to join his fallen comrades.

It’s been a hectic few months for the advertising board community: the French Open in June saw two separate collisions.

Stay safe out there athletes.

