24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 - ‘Big shunt for the Aston!’ – Marcos Gomes involved in worrying crash at Indianapolis

Marcos Gomes was involved in a worrying-looking crash on Saturday. Thankfully, he would suffer no serious injuries.

00:01:41, 28 minutes ago