15:42 - Top 3

As it stands, Mike Conway in the #7 Toyota leads, the Jota - number 38 - with Antonio Da Costa in second, and Olivier Pla is third in the Glickenhaus Racing #708.

15:37 - De Vries

Formula E driver Nyck De Vries launches an attack and moves into third in the LMP2. First place over all is still held by the #7 Toyota.

15:27 - Buemi mounts a comeback

Buemi is on the charge into 41s as he looks to get back towards the top end of the race again after his early slip-up.

15:21 - Corvette take 1-2

In the GTE Pro, both 64 and 63 of Corvette Racing are in first and second respectively.

Across the course there seem to be a number of cars struggling with various ailments. 15 or more cars have left the track at one point or another.

The 36 Alpine spins and is struggling to restart. The car was firing through a corner on cold tires, and they spun and twirled him for a loop.

15:15 - The race proper is go

Now that they've had another formation lap to clear the track, the safety car has peeled off and the race is really starting now with mist and attacking everywhere. Early, number 8 is spun around as a group of cars come together.

Buemi suddenly stops on the side of the track after having continued difficulties, and the #36 Corvette is coming into second now.

15:00 - The race gets underway

With the track still very wet, there's an extra formation lap but the race has indeed technically started. It will dry the track out a little bit with the rain having stopped.

The world’s most iconic endurance motorsports race

The build-up to the jewel in the year’s endurance racing crown – the 24 Hours of Le Mans – starts with an exclusive 30 minute documentary to premiere on Eurosport and available to stream via discovery+ from Monday 16 August. Featuring interviews with drivers past and present, journalists and motorsport identities of years gone by, Race to Le Mans outlines in detail what make this particular event what it is today.

Alongside presenters Lesly Boitrelle and Guenaelle Longly, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen and Top Gear USA’s Jethro Bovingdon will front Discovery’s programming, which will include live coverage of Free Practice, Qualifying and the race itself, which is set to feature some of motorsport’s best-known superstars, including Paul Di Resta, Anthony Davidson, Robert Kubica, Juan Pablo Montoya and Kazuki Nakajima.

While Eurosport will offer exclusive coverage of 24 Hours of Le Mans across its channels and digital platforms in more than 50 markets across Europe and Indian Subcontinent region, Discovery’s MotorTrend TV will show exclusive coverage for US viewers with the action available on Velocity in Canada. Discovery’s recently launched global streaming service discovery+ will also screen the race via Eurosport and MotorTrend TV in available markets.

