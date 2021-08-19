THE WORLD’S MOST ICONIC ENDURANCE MOTORSPORTS RACE

The build-up to the jewel in the year’s endurance racing crown – the 24 Hours of Le Mans – starts with an exclusive 30 minute documentary to premiere on Eurosport and available to stream via discovery+ from Monday 16 August. Featuring interviews with drivers past and present, journalists and motorsport identities of years gone by, Race to Le Mans outlines in detail what makes this particular event what it is today.

Alongside presenters Lesly Boitrelle and Guenaelle Longly, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen and Top Gear USA’s Jethro Bovingdon will front Discovery’s programming, which will include live coverage of Free Practice, Qualifying and the race itself, which is set to feature some of motorsport’s best-known superstars, including Paul Di Resta, Anthony Davidson, Robert Kubica, Juan Pablo Montoya and Kazuki Nakajima.

While Eurosport will offer exclusive coverage of 24 Hours of Le Mans across its channels and digital platforms in more than 50 markets across Europe and Indian Subcontinent region, Discovery’s MotorTrend TV will show exclusive coverage for US viewers with the action available on Velocity in Canada. Discovery’s recently launched global streaming service discovery+ will also screen the race via Eurosport and MotorTrend TV in available markets.

THE SCHEDULE - available to watch across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+

Wednesday, 18 August

13:00 to 16:00 – Free practice 1

18:00 to 19:00 pm – Qualifying

21:00 to 23:00 – Free practice 2

Thursday, 19 August

13:00 to 16:00 – Free practice 3

20:00 to 20:30 – Hyperpole

21:00 to 23:00 – Free practice 4

Saturday, 21 August

10:30 to 10:45 – Warm up

15:00 pm – The race

Sunday, 22 August

15:00 – Finish

WHEN IS IT?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 will begin at 3:00pm UK time on Saturday 21st August 2021 and finish at 3:00pm on Sunday 22nd August 2021. The race has been moved from its usual spot in June.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ .

We will also have rolling coverage on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels

