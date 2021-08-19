Toyota topped qualifying in the #7 Toyota GR010 with a time of 3m26.279s ahead of Thursday's Hyperpole session.

The one-hour session on Wednesday served to determine which six cars in each class would go through to Thursday’s Hyperpole session, while determining the rest of the grid for Saturday’s race for those that did not make the cut.

Kobayashi topped qualifying with a time of 3m26.279s, half a second ahead of team-mate Brendon Hartley who currently leads the FIA World Endurance Championship standings in the sister #8 car.

They held the two fastest times in the first half of qualifying before Alpine driver Matthieu Vaxiviere split them to take second in the #36 Alpine A480-Gibson..

The Glickenhaus cars took the fourth and fifth fastest times, with home hope Olivier Pla setting the fastest time in the #708 Glickenhaus, leaving his team fourth overall.

Antonio Felix da Costa's time of 3m29.144 saw his #26 JOTA Oreca 07 top of the timesheet in LMP2, a fraction of a second faster than Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries.

Louis Deletraz came in third for Team WRT with Will Stevens fourth for Panis Racing. The two United Autosports ORECAs of Nico Jamin and Paul di Resta completed the top six.

AF Corse topped the GTE Pro standings with a neat one-two, with Daniel Serra in his #52 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo setting the pace. And in GTE Am, fastest qualifier Julien Andlauer was fastest once again in the #88 Dempsey-Proton Porsche, the Frenchman's 3m51.452s beating Riccardo Pera’s 3m52.206s

The session had been interrupted early on when IDEC Sport LMP2 driver Paul-Loup Chatin clattered into the barrier and lost his rear wing.

Free Practice

The two-hour free practice session was held in almost complete darkness throughout, with Maria Lopez setting the pace early on, but the #8 Toyota of Sebastian Buemi took the fastest time of free practice with 3m29.251s.

When Daniel Serra's #52 GTE Pro Ferrari was red-flagged, Glickenhaus and Alpine were left competing in Toyota's shadow, with the former coming out on top after Pipo Derani's fierce lap of 3m30.112s came in third fastest, ahead of Nicolas Lapierre's 3m30.744s in the Alpine-Gibson A480.

In LMP2, Anthony Davison set the bar in Jota’s #38 ORECA at 3m32.390s, two tenths of a second ahead of Berlin E-Prix winner Norman Nato’s Realteam Racing #70.

And after missing out on Hyperpole, United Autosport's World Endurance Championship points-leading #22 car placed third

The next Free Practice session takes place at 2pm local time on Thursday.

