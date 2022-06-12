It was not a night to remember for Michael Fassbender as the famous actor suffered two crashes within the space of hours during the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The movie star, driving a Porsche 911 RSR for Proton Competition, is making his race debut at the iconic 2022 edition of the event and endured a tough few hours at the famous endurance race.

Fassbender spoke about how the "dream turned into a nightmare" briefly as he suffered a crash in qualifying, which his team just about managed to recover the car from after staying up all night working on it.

That has now, sadly, been followed by two crashes overnight during the race itself.

First, the 45-year-old was shunted off the track by a car on his inside when attempting to give enough room. According to Eurosport's experts at the race, the replays "looked pretty damning" for the other car.

Fassbender's Porsche got well and truly beached on the gravel after striking a barrier and struggled to get out of the predicament with a three-point turn to get back onto the access road.

Later, he suffered another blow as he made friends with the gravel once more.

"Oh no, not again!" came the response from the Eurosport commentary box.

"Michael Fassbender is aboard that car again - and it is definitely beached this time! Ah, no! He needs to give that one up and wait for the tow."

Earlier in the event, Fassbender said he was "okay" after he crashed during qualifying

He crashed during his fourth lap of the LM GTE Am qualifying, causing a red flag. He span out of control at high-speed straight into the barriers but managed to drive back to the pits unscathed and Porsche confirmed he was 'okay'.

Fassbender at Le Mans: 'I was consistent - consistently slow but at least consistent!'

