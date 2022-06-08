Eurosport expert and 24 Hours of Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen has explained what it takes to win the iconic race.

The Dane has won nine times at Le Mans, with six of them coming in consecutive years from 2000 to 2005. He retired in 2014 at the end of the World Endurance Championship season.

Ad

Le Mans 24hr Qualifying live stream 37 MINUTES AGO

“Dedication, speed and a battle of physical limits. Le Mans is an iconic race, you need to be incredibly prepared,” said Kristensen.

“You need to take a lot of risks, calculated risks, to get to the podium, to get to finish the race or even to get to start the race.

“Le Mans is much more, its heritage, its history, the first race in 1923. Next year we will have the centenary.

“It is 100 years since the very first race. Since a crazy man came up with that [idea], to make a race over 24 hours. Back then it was crazy, today we know it is possible but, in a way, it’s crazy at a high level.”

The world’s most famous automobile endurance race will welcome a full crowd again after being held behind closed doors in 2020 and then with a restricted attendance last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When is qualifying for 24 hours of Le Mans? And how does it work?

Ahead of the start of the race on Saturday June 11 at 15:00, there are four free practice sessions, a qualifying session and Hyperpole. They are structured as such

Wednesday, June 8

13:00 to 16:00 – Free practice 1

18:00 to 19:00 – Qualifying session

21:00 to 23:00 – Free practice 2

Thursday, June 9

14:00 to 17:00 – Free practice 3

19:00 to 19:30 – Hyperpole

21:00 to 23:00 – Free practice 4

In qualifying, drivers set out to record the fastest lap, and most starting positions for the race are determined during this session. However, with up to 62 cars on the track in qualifying, laying down a flying lap is difficult. Therefore, the six fastest drivers in each class from the qualifying session will qualify for Hyperpole, and the top six from that session will determine the top six places in each class for the race.

The practice sessions allow teams to refine their settings and specifications.

When does the actual race start?

After the grid is confirmed and the final practice session has been completed, there is the warm-up on Saturday followed by the race, as follows:

Saturday, June 11

9:30 to 9:45 – Warm-up

15:00 – The race

Sunday, June 12

15:00 – Finish

How can I watch 24 hours of Le Mans?

You can watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+.

Enjoy the action ad-free on the Eurosport app and via eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android. You can sign up for discovery+ for just £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.

We will also have rolling coverage on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

Live coverage starts on Wednesday afternoon with practice sessions and qualifying for Hyperpole. There will be more live action on Thursday evening followed by continuous coverage of the main race, which starts at 3pm BST on Saturday, June 11.

Le Mans 24hr 'A very special event!' - Pierson, 16, can't wait to make history at Le Mans 2 HOURS AGO