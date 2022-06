WEC

'A very special event!' - Josh Pierson, aged 16, can't wait to make history at 24 hours of Le Mans

Hear from American Josh Pierson ahead of making history at the 24 Hours of Le Mans when he becomest the youngest driver the race has ever seen. Stream the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans live and on-demand on discovery+

00:13:18, 2 hours ago