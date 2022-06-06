Michael Fassbender says it is “exciting and scary” as he prepares to make his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut.

Fassbender, 45, is usually seen on the big screen, having starred in movies such as Shame, Prometheus and 12 Years a Slave.

Ad

But he is now set to follow in the footsteps of fellow actors Paul Newman and Patrick Dempsey by competing in the world’s most famous automobile endurance race.

Le Mans 24hr When is 24 Hours of Le Mans? What's the schedule? 3 HOURS AGO

Fassbender will be sharing a Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR-19 with Zach Robichon and Matt Campbell in the 24-hour race, which starts at 3pm BST on June 11.

“It’s the history and the respect for the place that gets you, I just hope that I perform well, after this four-year journey. I feel like another four years would have been good! Anyway, it’s almost surreal to be here.

“There’s something so addictive and magical that’s hard to put into words. As soon as I left the track I wanted to go back on again immediately. Even the town itself, you can feel the race is in the blood here.

"It’s proper motor racing.”

Fassbender has been preparing for his Le Mans debut by competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup and the European Le Mans Series.

This week he hopes to lean on the experience of team-mate Campbell, who is the only member of the three-man driving team to have competed in the race before.

“Zach is obviously a fantastic driver as well and he can adapt very quickly to a new track,” Fassbender told Sportscar365

“We’ve already done two races together and he’s just very professional. But both of us I think will be picking Matt’s brain.

“This is his fifth time here in Le Mans. He’s had great success here. So we’ll be leaning on him, I think. I certainly will.”

Reflecting on the challenges of combining racing with his acting career, Fassbender added: “When the racing season finishes, I become an actor again. It’s important to split, because racing requires a lot of attention, a lot of commitment. If I do something, I do it at 100 per cent.

Michael Fassbender in an acting setting with wife Alicia Vikander as they walk the red carpet for the screening of "Holy Spider" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. Image credit: Getty Images

“There are similarities between acting and driving, it’s about having lots of information to process, not thinking about the past or the future, just to be absolutely present so that you stay focused and relaxed. That’s a very addictive feeling.”

Coverage of the 24 Hours of Le Mans starts on Wednesday with action from practice and qualifying live on Eurosport and discovery+.

6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps ‘Unbelievable craziness’ - Toyota take dramatic WEC win in mixed weather at Spa 07/05/2022 AT 18:39