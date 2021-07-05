Tom Coronel heads to WTCR Race of Spain this weekend having done a “reset” following a challenging trip to Portugal last month.

Dutchman Coronel non-scored in Race 1 and was a non-finisher in Race 2 at Circuito do Estoril last month.



“Not the weekend we wanted to have,” the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Spot driver said afterwards. “It was quite annoying, but such weekends occasionally happen. Let’s just reset and look ahead.”

