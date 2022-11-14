Esteban Guerrieri’s WTCR Race of Bahrain weekend was all about good moves – one from him and one from Norbert Michelisz.

Guerrieri pulled off a fine passing move to take the Race 2 lead from Mehdi Bennani at the first corner, only to lose top spot later in the race at Bahrain International Circuit when Michelisz completed his own fine pass on the Argentine ace.

Nevertheless, by finishing second to Michelisz, Guerrieri was able to climb to eighth position in the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup standings with just two races at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia remaining.

“I managed to do a run around the outside, very late braking and on the outside it worked well,” said Guerrieri. “After lap one I saw a Hyundai behind me [so I knew it] will be tough because I knew they had a better pace. But fair enough for [Norbi], he surprised me completely into the braking, a very fair and good move from Norbi. Since then I tried to do something else in the next few corners, but once you get behind a car you lose a bit of downforce and that’s it.”

The Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver continued: “I’m happy anyway to be back on the podium. We deserved the podium for all the guys on the team and let’s try to finish the season on a high. I really want to again get good points, which wasn’t happening in the last few events. So I’m happy for myself, for the team, for my family, everybody.”

