The inclusion of Anneau du Rhin on the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup calendar for the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst will bring the all-action series to the heart of a major automotive hub.

Located equidistant between the cities of Colmar and Mulhouse, the venue benefits from access to excellent transport infrastructure and ample accommodation. But its positioning within the Grand Est region means it’s close to the home of the Bugatti sportscar brand and a major PSA manufacturing plant.

Indeed, Of the 35,000 jobs provided in the local area, 35,000 are in the automotive industry. Meanwhile, Caroline Bugatti, the granddaughter of Ettore Bugatti, is a board member of Anneau du Rhin.

Joshua Reibel, General Manager, Anneau du Rhin, said: “François Rinaldi, Caroline Bugatti and myself are very pleased to integrate into the 2022 FIA WTCR calendar. We are preparing in Alsace, historical automobile territory, a big celebration around this event. We are pleased to welcome on his homeland, the King of WTCR for 2021, Yann Ehrlacher. A lot of surprises are coming. We would like to thank all collectivities and partners who made this project possible in such a short period. We are waiting for you all in August.”

Nine-time FIA World Rally champion Sébastien Loeb, plus multiple FIA World Touring Car title winners Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller were all born and raised in Alsace.

