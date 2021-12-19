Néstor Girolami extended his sequence of winning in every WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season he’s taken part in by completing the 2021 campaign with another race victory.
Argentine Girolami made his WTCR debut in 2019 driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.
He scored three victories that season and won again with the Honda-powered German squad in 2020 and 2021. Here’s a reminder of where and when.
2019:
WTCR Race of Hungary (Race 1 and Race 2)
WTCR Race of Slovakia (Race 2)
2020:
WTCR Race of Belgium (Race 1)
2021:
WTCR Race of Czech Republic (Race 1)
