Néstor Girolami extended his sequence of winning in every WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season he’s taken part in by completing the 2021 campaign with another race victory.

Argentine Girolami made his WTCR debut in 2019 driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.



He scored three victories that season and won again with the Honda-powered German squad in 2020 and 2021. Here’s a reminder of where and when.



2019:

WTCR Race of Hungary (Race 1 and Race 2)

WTCR Race of Slovakia (Race 2)



2020:

WTCR Race of Belgium (Race 1)



2021:

WTCR Race of Czech Republic (Race 1)

