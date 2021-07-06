No driver has lapped MotorLand Aragón’s 5.435-kilometre layout faster that Norbert Michelisz during a WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup weekend.

But as the former King of WTCR knows, you need to be clever as well as quick in order to be successful in the all-action series.



Following contact-shortened races in Germany and Portugal, Michelisz has a firm plan in place to help ensure a change of fortune.



“My target for the rest of the season will be to do clever and clean races and score points,” he said. “We will have a slightly heavier car than before but our package is good enough for us to fight for top-10 positions in qualifying. My aim is to be in that top 10 and then have two clean and clever races. We have the tools to score a lot of points in Aragón. I have a good feeling so I’m confident that we can finish inside the top 10.”



Hungarian Michelisz set MotorLand Aragón’s benchmark WTCR time during WTCR Race of Spain qualifying last October with a 2m05.838s best lap.

WTCR After resetting it’s time to go WTCR racing for Coronel 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Event preview: WTCR Race of Spain 19 HOURS AGO