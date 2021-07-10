Mikel Azcona heads into raceday at MotorLand Aragón tomorrow (Sunday) with designs on a home podium finish in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Spaniard Azcona is set to start Race 1 at WTCR Race of Spain in second place on the partially-reversed grid in his Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición and believes a podium is more than possible.



“I’m quite happy with the qualifyiing result, the only CUPRA driver in the top 10,” said Azcona. “It was difficult because after free practice we thought we could go to the Q3 but we realised the Hyundai, the Lynk & Cos and the Audis were very strong. In the end the maximum we could do was P9, which is he front row of the grid for the first race when we can battle fo some good points, and why not a podium position at our home track. It’s a good start for CUPRA.”

WTCR WTCR Qualifying flash: Vervisch beats Björk for sensational pole position 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Berthon hits the top 11 HOURS AGO