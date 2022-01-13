Mikel Azcona has been keeping ‘match fit’ ahead of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup getting underway.

The Spaniard proved he’s just as good on gravel as he is on Tarmac when he finished third in the Carcross Trophy Artixo in his homeland prior to the Christmas break.



Going up against several experienced cross car drivers plus a number of guest racers including Miguel Molina, Álex Palou and Javier Villa, Azcona relished the experience and was the only celebrity to qualify for the final.



“It was a very popular race and the level was really high,” said Azcona, a WTCR race winner for CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport in 2021. “I was the only invited driver who arrived into the final and I finished third out of 40 cars and I think this is very impressive. But it was totally opposite to the WTCR. In a TCR car you need to go very on the line, try not to have any oversteer but on that car it’s totally the opposite, in all the corners you need to be drifting, oversteering, controlling the car using sometimes the handbrake.



“All the time you are driving this car you have a big smile in your face and it’s very fun. When you are behind some cars stones are hitting your face and the dust you are eating so for the rest of the day you have brown things in your mouth. But I loved the atmosphere, trying to help the team and trying to enjoy the day.”



Azcona has yet to announce his plans for 2022 but was one of the stars of the 2021 season finale at WTCR VTB Race of Russia, winning Race 1 from eighth on the grid.



