Mikel Azcona continues to wear the coveted blue jacket and cap as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader after he completed the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend still on top of the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup standings.

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver Azcona followed up his battling eighth place in Race 1 with third place in Race 2 on the Circuito Internacional de Vila Real.

“It’s always good to be wearing this Goodyear cap because it means we are leading,” said Azcona. “A very positive weekend, good points after a difficult weekend. We were struggling a little bit in qualifying, but in the end we are back on P3 and the podium.

“We knew before we arrived that it was not going to be an easy event as it is a street circuit where it is difficult to fight. I had some good battles and a great strategy by my team to manage the Joker Lap. The Hyundai Elantra N TCR was amazing. It is always special to race here and it gives you this feeling of adrenaline, driving flat out and close to the walls. Now we have to keep pushing like this. I’d like to say a huge thanks to my team and Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing for giving me the perfect car.”

