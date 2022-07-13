Mikel Azcona has revealed what he must do to remain the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Azcona, from Spain, heads the provisional title order by 16 points following the WTCR’s epic return to Vila Real in Portugal earlier this month.

Ad

But the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver knows he needs to keep working if he’s to remain on top following next week’s WTCR Race of Italy at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi

WTCR Nagy car and finger fix required in WTCR YESTERDAY AT 04:05

“When you are leading [the standings] it is always good,” said Azcona. “For Vallelunga it gives us a small advantage but not everything can happen in one weekend. We just need to keep flowing on this line with good results, a good feeling with the car, a good atmosphere working with the team and everybody.

“In Vallelunga I have driven only once, last year with ETCR so I have very good memories, I like the track, I think for the TCR car it matches very well. Always when you are going with a very good feeling with the car it’s always better.”

WTCR WTCR Race of Italy key timings revealed 11/07/2022 AT 04:10