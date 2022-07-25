Mikel Azcona completed the WTCR Race of Italy weekend with a 36-point advantage in his bid to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for the first time.

But while the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver remains the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, he knows his advantage could quicky diminish.

“It’s looking good, but there are still a few races to go and everything can happen as we have seen in previous years,” the Spaniard said. “In one race weekend everything can happen, so I will continue to focus on this line, I will do my best every weekend, as a team, as a driver. I’m not looking at the title for the moment. For sure you think a little bit and it is always good to have this lead in the points. But in the end we need to continue like this, no problems, no DNFs.”

As well as his WTCR podium double at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, Azcona was the King of the Weekend in the ETCR FIA eTouring Car World Cup for Hyundai Motorsport N following his success in the ETCR races that co-headlined at the venue north of Rome.

