Mikel Azcona heads to WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst wary of the increased threat posed by his title-chasing rivals.

Azcona is the Goodyear #FolllowTheLeader with a 36-point margin ahead of the WTCR’s first visit to Anneau du Rhin this weekend.

However, despite the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver’s relatively comfortable points margin, Azcona has no plans to let his guard down.

“The main target is to try and be in the front pack, staying consistent like we have been doing this season,” said Azcona. “The other drivers are getting better every round, but I am confident in the Hyundai Elantra N TCR, and I am certain we will be fighting for the top positions. We will try to extend the lead in the standings so we can go into the final rounds of the season with a comfortable margin. It will be my first time at the circuit, but I think it will be the same for a lot of the grid, so I am looking forward to it.”

