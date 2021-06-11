Mikel Azcona’s hopes of a strong start to his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title bid were over pretty much before they began after a “really tough” season opener on the Nürburgring Nordschleife last weekend.

Driving a CUPRA Leon Competición on Goodyear tyres for Zengő Motorsport, the Spaniard began his WTCR Race of Germany challenge with the sixth fastest time in Free Practice 1 and was expected to progress from there.



Qualifying was a different story, however, as the 24-year-old explained. “From the beginning of the weekend my expectations were quite good, our goal was to be in the top five positions for the races and for the qualifying.



“We see in Free Practice 1 I was P6 but with the ideal lap I was P3. I had quite a good feeling and I was quite confident with the car and also very comfortable on the Nordschleife, which is a very difficult track to drive.



“I had very good expectations but in the qualifying we had big problems because we damaged the front splitter and from this point all the problems start. We couldn’t repair the front splitter [during the session] so my lap time made me [P19] for both races. When you start in this position in both races it’s always difficult, especially on the Nordschleife where overtaking is not always easy.



“Then we had really bad luck in both races and, unfortunately, we took zero points from a really tough weekend, and we destroyed the car. After quite good expectations the result was not good.”



There was a positive point in Race 1 when Azcona clocked the fastest lap.

