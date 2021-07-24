Andreas Bäckman is “happy” with his “progress” during the first three events of his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup career but is targeting further improvement during the upcoming events.

Teaming up with sister Jessica Bäckman at Target Competition the Hyundai Elantra N TCR driver scored his first points at WTCR Race of Portugal last month.



The Swede placed P16 in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Spain but posted a DNF in the second counter at MotorLand Aragón.



“We had two tricky races,” said Bäckman. “We had quite a bad start in the first race, but we had more speed although it was difficult to pass. We had a good start in Race 2, but we had some vibrations and had to retire. However, we are still happy with our progress. Hopefully we can keep improving in the next couple of races.”



WTCR Race of Hungary is up next from August 20-22.

WTCR WTCR winner Azcona aiming for an Imola-style eruption YESTERDAY AT 04:04

WTCR Anything Coronel can do (in South America), WTCR rival Guerrieri can also do… 22/07/2021 AT 04:47