Jessica Bäckman has spoken of her pride after she achieved her dream of racing in the WTCR – World Touring Car Cup.

Bäckman became the first female to compete in the series and scored WTCR points in only her second race on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife last June at the wheel of a Goodyear-equipped Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



She has since spoken of a “season with many ups and downs, but overall I'm very happy that we made it to the absolute top of TCR, the FIA WTCR, since it has been a big dream of mine for a long time. Even though it didn't turn out how we wanted I am still proud to have been there and kept fighting.”



As well as her points-scoring performance in WTCR, Bäckman was a podium finisher in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship. ClickHEREto watch the video.

Ad

WTCR Young WTCR talent Tassi determined to capitalise on increased experience YESTERDAY AT 05:06

WTCR Event guide 2022: WTCR Race of Germany 23/01/2022 AT 05:09