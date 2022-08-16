A fight to the flag helped Mehdi Bennani end his podium drought in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Bennani placed second to Rob Huff in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst earlier this month, the Moroccan’s first top-three finish of 2022.

Although the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver was unable to convert his pole position on the partially-reversed Race 2 grid, the runner-up spot to his former Sébastien Loeb Racing team-mate represented a job well done for Bennani.

“We were both pushing to the limit of our cars,” said Bennani. “If he had made one or two mistakes then I would have been on his inside. It’s nice and for me, it’s good to come back to the WTCR this year and be [against] these famous and worldwide drivers and to fight with them. I’ve had some bad luck, but finally I now have my first podium finish of the year so I’m more than happy. I was fighting to the end.”

