WTCR race winner Mehdi Bennani turned to the internet to get set for his MotorLand Aragón debut this weekend.

Along with Dániel Nagy and Ma Qing Hua, Bennani has never raced at the Alcañiz venue, which hosts WTCR Race of Spain for the third time as rounds seven and eighth of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Ad

The Moroccan, who drives a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, overcame his absence of track knowledge by watching onboard footage of previous WTCR races.

WTCR WTCR fans go for free as MotorLand Aragon opens its doors for Friday evening Pit Lane Walk 4 HOURS AGO

Speaking ahead of his trip to Spain, Bennani said: “I have never raced there so I will look at the onboard videos to see how was it in the races before. From what I know the track is good, technical with some high-speed corners. Like every time as a driver we try to learn quick and get used to the track but we need three or four laps to do this. But to come to a track where the Audi was winning [last year] always gives you more confidence.”

Ma, meanwhile, turned to Cyan Racing’s state-of-the-art simulator to prepare for his first taste of the 5.345-kilometre layout.

“It will be an exciting new challenge and I like the layout of Aragón after some time in the simulator on the circuit,” the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co’s high-scoring Chinese driver said. “I am quite happy with the season so far, we have collected a lot of points. But I also want to push more, to level up the performance and at the same time keep the consistency.”

WTCR Why the heat is on Magnus WTCR 16 HOURS AGO