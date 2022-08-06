Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver Mehdi Bennani is set to start Race 2 at WTCR Race Alsace GrandEst from pole position on the partially-reversed grid following the conclusion of Qualifying at Anneau du Rhin this afternoon.

The Moroccan qualified 10th for the opening race in his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS, defeating LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler’s Attila Tassi to the position by just 0.034s and converting that into Race 2 pole under the series’ regulations.

He will be joined on the front row by the Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición of Briton Rob Huff while BRC Hyundai N Squadra’s Norbert Michelisz and Tom Coronel in the second Comtoyou-run Audi lining up behind them.

Race 1 at WTCR Race Alsace GrandEst is due to get underway at 11h15 local time on Sunday with Race 2 scheduled for 16h15.

