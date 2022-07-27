Nathanaël Berthon said joining team-mate Gilles Magnus on the Race 2 podium at WTCR Race of Italy was just what their Comtoyou Racing squad deserved.

Berthon finished runner-up to his Audi-powered colleague at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi after a damaged tyre cost him a seemingly certain podium in Race 1.

Ad

It was the French driver’s first top-three placing since his P3 in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Hungary in June.

WTCR Solo Huff’s WTCR Trophy advantage intact after tough Italian Job 8 HOURS AGO

“I’m super-happy to be back on the podium after a big disappointment in Race 1,” said Berthon, who competes under the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport banner. “We did an amazing weekend, such a good job. Thanks to all my mechanics and my engineers. We can be so happy, one and two for Audi. We completely deserve it after an amazing job and big work, the team is pushing like hell.”

WTCR Michelisz keeps up strong WTCR scoring run 19 HOURS AGO