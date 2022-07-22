Nathanaël Berthon has declared himself back to full fitness following the 27g impact he experienced in a crash with Dániel Nagy at WTCR Race of Portugal earlier this month.

Berthon was unable to avoid Nagy’s crashed CUPRA Leon Competición in the closing stages of Race 2 in Vila Real with the impact leaving Nagy with a broken finger in his right hand and a badly damaged car. Berthon suffered back and neck pains and a similar level of damage to his Audi RS 3 LMS.

Speaking during the build-up to WTCR Race of Italy at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi earlier today, Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport ace Berthon said: “It doesn’t look so big [on TV] but in the car it was really huge, 27g.

“I had three days a bit painful and stiff but now I am back to normal and very happy. I was more fortunate than Nagy who is not here this weekend and I’m vey sorry for him but on my side I am good.

“I was not really hard on the fitness, I was more into the bikes and doing a small run, not pushing too much, a couple of hundred kilometres in one week, but now I am ready.”

Berthon has progressed to Qualifying Q3 on three occasions this season and took a podium in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Hungary.

