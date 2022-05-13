Nathanaël Berthon has spoken of his huge disappointment after his bid for a Race 1 podium turned to despair on the streets of Pau last weekend.

Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver Berthon was in hot pursuit of third-placed Yvan Muller only for a tyre issue to trigger a sequence of events that led to him being spun down the order and pitting.

He eventually finished the opening round of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in P16 before going on to take a fine fourth place in Race 2.

“I’m very, very, very disappointed,” Berthon said after Race 1. “We had an amazing pace in the race, we were managing well, no kerbs, nothing special, just controlling the race and happy that we would be taking a lot of points home with the P4. Unfortunately, we had bad things happening, which cost us a lot after a lot of work by the team to achieve [a great result], so I’m very frustrated.”

Berthon started seventh in Race 2 and, after avoiding the startline collision between Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi, came through to finish fourth.

“We were so conservative, not even pushing, being afraid to have the same problem and not to finish the race,” said Berthon. “I have to say I was lucky at the start, we managed to gain three positions and finish P4 so some points in the bag. We were aiming for more, that’s racing but we can be happy with what we did this weekend. We are doing the max, we still have some work to do, but overall I am happy for the team and for myself.”

