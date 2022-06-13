Nathanaël Berthon secured the podium finish he lost out on in Pau with a push for second place at WTCR Race of Hungary resulting in third position in Race 1.

The Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport ace had trailed leader Mikel Azcona for much of the opening WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup contest at the Hungaroring yesterday but couldn’t quite hold on to the runner-up spot, taking third instead behind King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher.

“It was a tough race,” the flying Frenchman said afterwards. “It was hot, also difficult with the tyres to manage them. I don’t know why but from lap two already there were some corners where I was really struggling. I saw Yann was really fast in those corners, and in other corners I was really strong with the front axle. A bit frustrating honestly to lose a position, to lose a P2 and some important points. In the meantime, we are there, we are on the podium. OK, fighting for the win was impossible today, Azcona was too fast. I tried at the beginning, at T2 I tried. But it was tough and then after that he was just flying. Pretty much happy at the end.”

Berthon was classified P12 in Race 2 having received a five-second penalty after he was adjudged by race officials to have gained an advantage by momentarily leaving the track at the chicane.

