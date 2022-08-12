Tiago Monteiro secured his best result of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season with a perfectly judged drive to sixth place in Race 2 as the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst proved a big hit with fans.

Portuguese driver Monteiro, who spent much of his early career racing in France, got an excellent launch from fifth on the grid in Race 2, passing one car and challenging another into the first corner to run fourth in the early stages at Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin.

Although the LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler driver conceded two positions to cars with unchallengeable straightline speed, Monteiro’s pace was such that he kept them in sight and could gap the pack behind.

That sixth-place finish coupled with ninth in Race 1 gave Monteiro his best points haul of the season so far.

“We came to an unknown track but it’s been a really good event – great crowds, really well organised, and some great racing – so it felt even better to do my best result of the season here,” Monteiro said afterwards. “We felt the pace was there all weekend; the chassis was really good and the car was nicely balanced. There was a downside which was the straightline speed difference between us and our competitors. There are of course many factors, but it felt like in the races we were penalised a bit because the car was otherwise really strong in the technical section. But we learned more again this weekend and we showed that if we start at the front we’re capable of staying there.”

