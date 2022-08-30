Néstor Girolami has tipped Ignacio Montenegro for big things after they came close to winning the TCR South America endurance race at Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo in their native Argentina last weekend.

Montenegro was at the wheel of their Honda Civic Type R TCR and on course for victory when an overheating issue struck.

Their misfortune promoted Fabio Casagrande and Girolami’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup team-mate Esteban Guerrieri into first place, a position they maintained over the closing lap and a half.

Afterwards Girolami praised Montenegro in a post on Facebook: “Great talent, quick and very professional. It was a pleasure to share the car. We fell short of a lap and a half to win, but racing will give us another chance soon.”

