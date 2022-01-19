Thed Björk says there is no better feeling in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup than to win with fans in the grandstands.

Swede Björk, a podium finisher for Goodyear-equipped Cyan Performance Lynk & Co in the 2021 WTCR, is no stranger to big celebrations with his fence-climbing exploits when he was racing in his homeland now legendary.









Although Vila Real, which is set to host WTCR Race of Portugal from July 2-3, is one of three street tracks on the 2022 WTCR calendar, Björk is planning something special there, if he wins of course.









“I really like city tracks, like Vila Real, because everything is so close, especially the fans,” said Björk, the 2017 FIA World Touring Car champion. “Vila Real is not easy but it’s a fantastic place and the atmosphere… if you haven’t been there you have to go there. It’s not been possible [for two years] because of COVID-19. And [at other tracks] it feels really strange when you don’t have an audience to celebrate with so I really hope we can have an audience. I want to share winning with the people so nothing else than a win in Vila Real is acceptable. But I feel very confident for this year, I’m going to enjoy it and I feel really good for it.”



Photo:Facebook.com/thed.bjork

