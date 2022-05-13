Thed Björk thanked his mechanics for doing a “fantastic job” to ensure he didn’t leave WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France unrewarded.

Björk badly damaged his Lynk & Co 03 TCR in a Qualifying crash on Saturday but extensive repairs by his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co crew ensured he started both races at Circuit de Pau-Ville the following day.

He completed the weekend with ninth place in Race 2 from P12 on the grid to open his points-scoring account for the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

“The mechanics did a fantastic job just to put my car together after the incident [in Qualifying],” said Swede Björk, the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship winner. “It was a good push [from the team] and it feels good to finish [one] race and pick up some points. Now we will bring all the wisdom to the next coming events and I feel good about it.”

Björk was a non-finisher in Race 1 due to a steering issue.

