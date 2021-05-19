Thed Björk will go for his second FIA World Touring Car title in 2021 preparing to take on “one of the strongest fields we’ve seen”.

Björk, who became FIA World Touring Car champion in 2017, is part of the four-strong Lynk & Co-powered attack on the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this season.



He’ll begin his title bid at WTCR Race of Germany from June 3-5 when the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife hosts the action.



“This is no doubt [it’s] one of the strongest fields we've seen and we're ready for it,” Björk said of the 22-car WTCR entry.



“I’ve waited since 2017 so definitely I want to win. With Yann [Ehrlacher] in the team, who won the title last year, we know it can be possible for us. We just have to be clever and focus again. Winning the title this year is my goal but to achieve that goal I want to achieve some good wins along the way as my small goals and then to win the title at the end as my big goal. And you get a lot of points for winning races.”

