Thed Björk said he was “grateful” Race 1 and Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany yesterday were cancelled, reasoning that “safety must come first”.

Swede Björk, winner of the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship, commented after the rounds three and four of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup were called off for safety reasons after official tyre supplier Goodyear Racing confirmed that it could not guarantee that the tyres provided for the event would perform as intended.

Ad

Björk, part of the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co line-up, wrote on Facebook: “Our races are cancelled here at the Nürburgring and even if it’s with mixed feelings, I’m truly grateful for it. How’s that? As a race driver I always want to race, but safety must come first. I’m sad for all the spectators that has come long ways to see and support us, but I hope you all understand. But most of all I feel proud to be in one of the most professional FIA touring car series in the world and a tyre supplier that respects us as drivers and our safety so much that they take the bold decision to cancel a race because they put safety first. Thank you.”

WTCR It’s 24-hour party time for WTCR’s Azcona AN HOUR AGO

WTCR Bennani’s first WTCR pole revisited 20 HOURS AGO