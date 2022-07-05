Thed Björk joined Lynk & Co-powered Cyan team-mates Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller in becoming the first drivers to start 100 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup races in Vila Real on Sunday.

And following the milestone Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal, Björk revealed his sense of pride at the achievement.

Ad

Posting on Facebook, Björk wrote: “Proud to be one of the three who have raced them all. I admire my team who has prepared our cars for every race, and for all the blood sweat and tears behind some of them. I salute you all! Thank you FIA WTCR and Cyan Racing and everyone behind the scenes to make all of this possible.”

WTCR Magnus looks ahead to be mighty again in WTCR 7 HOURS AGO

Björk also paid tribute to Robert Kightley, the Cyan Racing technician who passed away in the Vila Real paddock in 2019.

“Vila Real and the Portuguese people are amazing and I love to be here. But it’s also emotional since we lost a beloved team member, Robert, here three years ago. We can’t count the number of times he and his family have been in our thoughts this weekend.”

After posting a DNF in Race 1, Björk placed P11 in Race 2.

WTCR Azcona remains in blue as WTCR’s Goodyear #FollowTheLeader 19 HOURS AGO