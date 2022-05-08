Thed Björk emerged unharmed from a heavy crash in Qualifying at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France yesterday.

However, with this Lynk & Co 03 TCR suffering extensive front-left damage, his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co team was “racing against time” to repair the car for today’s two races.

Björk explained what went wrong: "I was not expecting the crash, I had such a nice flow on the track and then just a tiny, tiny mistake that sent me into the wall. We always try to push the limit and sometime when you push a bit too far, you end up like this. I am really disappointed because I wanted so much to start the season well. I hope that we can bounce back tomorrow.”

