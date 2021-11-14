Bence Boldizs might not have featured in the top 15 in either counter at Adria International Raceway earlier this month, but his increased pace in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup represented a big personal achievement for the Hungarian youngster.

Boldizs was P18 and P16 in the two races that made up the WTCR Race of Italy weekend, while the Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy member twice visited the WTCR Trophy podium.



“The most important thing is my pace is finally back after some hard weekends and the gap between me and my team-mates was so tiny and this means I’m happy,” said CUPRA-powered Boldizs. “I was half a tenth compared to Mikel [Azcona] and two tenths compared to Rob [Huff] and in the second race I could battle against [Nathanaël] Berthon, Santiago [Urrutia] and [Tiago] Monteiro and after this tough, tough season that’s pretty good.”

