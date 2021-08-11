Bence Boldizs returns to the scene of arguably his most memorable weekend so far in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup when he races at the Hungaroring next weekend (August 21-22).

During last October’s WTCR Race of Hungary weekend, the 24-year-old started Race 2 from the reverse-grid pole position and also became involved in an on-track battle with Hungarian hero Norbert Michelisz, the driver whose achievements he’s aiming to one day emulate.



“To be honest when I was a kid and when I was racing in Hungary in the Suzuki Swift Cup, of course I was dreaming about this possibility and to be in the WTCR one day and fighting against Norbi,” the CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport driver said. “But at that point I never thought I could have an opportunity to be in the WTCR and fight against Norbi. To be honest I never thought it could be possible and it would not have been had it not been for Zoltán Zengő. He called me last year to have a test and I can only be grateful to Zengő for giving me this opportunity. It was a dream come true.”



“When [I was in a battle with Norbi], I don’t think, ‘He’s Norbi, my local hero’. He was just another driver and I respect him and didn’t want to push him or have any contact between us, even though I could affect him a bit after the safety car period.



“After the race when I was watching my onboard video, I said to myself, ‘what the hell, I’m fighting against my childhood hero’. That was really unbelievable and am I dreaming or not but that was only my feeling after the race. During the race he was just another rival to beat.”



