Bence Boldizs says he needs a confidence boost in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The rising Hungarian star was disqualified from Race 1 at WTCR Race of Spain when a member of his team broke parc fermé rules. He then placed P16 in the second event at MotorLand Aragón, which was one position off a series point.



“It was a tough weekend, we didn’t expect this position,” said the CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy member. “Now I need to build up my confidence again because I am not 100 per cent.”



Fortunately for Bolidzs, the WTCR heads next to his native Hungary from August 20-22 when he will look to make the most of his experience of the Hungaroring and emulate his strong performance of last season, when he secured the reverse-grid pole position after making it through to Qualifying Q2.

WTCR Backman happy with WTCR progress YESTERDAY AT 10:02

WTCR WTCR winner Azcona aiming for an Imola-style eruption 23/07/2021 AT 04:04