BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Team Principal Gabriele Rizzo reckons being the fastest on the Nürburgring Nordschleife’s 2.8-kilometre Döttinger Höhe straight could hold the key to a strong WTCR Race of Germany weekend for the title-winning Italian outfit.

With the Hyundai Elantra N TCR a winner in Germany last season, Rizzo is more than aware of what it takes to win on the world’s toughest track.

Ad

“Nürburgring is a special event for us and always very important, so we must stay positive and work hard to get another podium,” said Rizzo. “We know the Hyundai Elantra N TCR is competitive here; we must battle to have both cars in the top ten again during qualifying, then we should be in a position in both races to score heavy points.

WTCR Go behind the scenes with WTCR team Comtoyou during live coverage of FP1 and FP2 42 MINUTES AGO

“Here the key to success will be to have high speed in the straight as most of the overtaking will be done along the legendary uphill after the Döttinger Höhe corner. There is a long way to go in this season and we must make the most of every weekend.”

New-for-2022 BRC recruit Mikel Azcona starts the second event of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season on a high following his victory in Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France earlier this month.

“The Nürburgring Nordschleife is a big challenge,” said Spaniard Azcona, who partners Nobert Michelisz in the BRC WTCR line-up. “The conditions are usually difficult at this track so I am preparing as much as I can on the simulator and by watching the races from last year. I have three years of experience at this circuit, and I think with the combination of BRC Racing Team and the Hyundai Elantra N TCR, we can fight for pole position and a podium this weekend. The main goal is to be focused, consistent, and to aim for points in both races for the title fight.”

The Hyundai Elantra N TCRs of Jean-Karl Vernay and Luca Engstler are pictured leading the pack on the Döttinger Höhe straight at WTCR Race of Germany last June

WTCR Ma plots Nordschleife WTCR catch-up plan AN HOUR AGO