Leading WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup driver Néstor Girolami has described his younger brother Franco’s capture of the TCR Europe title as “well deserved”.

Driving an Audi RS 3 LMS, Girolami Jr (pictured left) put the regional crown beyond doubt by securing the necessary points in qualifying at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday.

Ad

After completing the Race 1 podium in third place, the Argentine then scored his fourth victory of the season by winning Race 2 on Sunday in a 1-2-3 for the Comtoyou Racing to highlight his hugely impressive campaign.

WTCR Guerrieri a fan as Esports WTCR returns YESTERDAY AT 04:09

Posting on Facebook, Néstor Girolami (pictured right) wrote that his sibling had enjoyed an “amazing season”, adding: “As your brother, it's a great joy to see your successes and I can't wait to see what's to come and continue sharing our passion. I wish you all the best for your future, I have no doubt that we will battle very soon on track like we always did”.

Argentine Franco Girolami follows Mikel Azcona, the WTCR’s Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, by winning the TCR Europe title.

Meanwhile, it was a strong Barcelona weekend WTCR stalwart Tom Coronel, who finished second in both races. The DHL-backed Dutchman trailed Honda-powered Jack Young in Race 1 before following Comtoyou team-mate Girolami home in Race 2. Multiple WTCR race winner Frédéric Vervisch was fourth and third in the two races in another Comtoyou Audi RS 3 LMS on his return to touring car racing.

Photo: Facebook.com/bebugirolamioficiald

WTCR Vervisch’s Barcelona run to revive fond WTCR memories 15/10/2022 AT 04:04