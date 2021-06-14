The build-up to the first WTCR Race of Portugal to take place at Circuito do Estoril is underway.

Scheduled from June 25-27, WTCR Race of Portugal is the second event of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.



It’s being held at the venue close to Lisbon later this month due to COVID-19 restrictions but is due to return to Vila Real, its long-term home, next season.



As part of the ongoing build-up, the provisional event schedule has been revealed and the key timings appear below:



Saturday June 26:

Free Practice 1: 09h00-09h45

Free Practice 2: 12h00-12h30

Qualifying Q1: 15h00-15h20

Qualifying Q2: 15h25-15h35

Qualifying Q3: From 15h40



Sunday June 27:

Race 1: 12h15 (13 laps)

Race 2: 15h15 (15 laps)

