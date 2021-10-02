Cyan Performance Lynk & Co’s swift Swede spent three seasons racing in Czech Republic from 2004-2006 and used that time to gain the kind of track knowledge most of his WTCR rivals can only dream of with the 4.212-kilometre layout new for the majority of them.

“I raced in the Czech Republic for three seasons in a DTM Audi and I won many races at Most,” said Björk, whose most recdent WTCR win came at MotorLand Aragón in Spain last November. “I feel so familiar to the track and the surroundings and that gives me a really positive boost because I like the track even though it was 14 years ago since I was last there.

“We’re going to have some interesting races because it’s a track where a lot of things can happen with overtaking possibilities.

“Obviously at this time of year the rain can play out but, as a team, we try to figure out what to do before. You have to play some tactics with the tyre strategy if it does rain but, for me, it’s work as usual, if it’s dry or wet it’s not any different for us.”

WTCR Race of Czech Republic takes place from October 8-10 as part of The Most World Weekend event, which also includes action from the FIM Endurance World Championship for motorbikes.

