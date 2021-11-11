Mads Fischer, the man at the helm of JAS Motorsport’s Honda Civic Type R TCR project, has praised the four drivers who raced the Milan-built cars at WTCR Race of Italy last weekend.

Fischer was speaking following another action-packed WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup weekend at Adria International Raceway where Esteban Guerrieri scored a podium, while Néstor Girolami, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi all scored points.



“All four drivers have shown a real fighting spirit at the end of another tricky weekend,” said Fischer. “Esteban did what he needed to do by getting the results to keep himself in the game, and we really couldn't have expected more than what he achieved.



“It's disappointing Néstor wasn't there to join him in Race 2 after a fantastic start – the hit he received was typical of his luck this season.



“Despite results being harder to come by, Attila and Tiago both had productive days for different reasons. The opportunities are still there at Sochi, so let's hope the drivers can end the season on a high and we'll see where that puts them.”

