Wildcard racer Éric Cayrolle didn’t just make up the numbers when he made his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup debut at his hometown track earlier his month.

Pau resident Cayrolle joined the WTCR regulars in an Elite motorsport by Comtoyou-entered Audi RS 3 LMS and finished P14 in the two counters that made up the WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France weekend.

Ad

And a watching Comtoyou Team Manager François Verbist was impressed by what he saw from the veteran French driver.

WTCR How did Ehrlacher’s second WTCR title defence start compare? YESTERDAY AT 04:06

“He was impressive,” said Verbist. “I know the results didn’t show because he was fighting for the last positions but the gap between him and the young touring car stars was impressive because the guy is nearly 60 years old, he’s not really a front-wheel-drive specialist, I was actually happy and he was happy about his pace. He was improving in every session and he reduced the gap to the others all weekend long.”

Cayrolle, 59, insisted the outing was a one-off but Verbist said his performance made him a worthy addition to the WTCR line-up.

“He has his place on the grid and he was not just there to fill up the grid so I am actually happy about what he did,” Verbist said.

A three-day combined total of 100,000 fans were in attendance when the 2022 WTCR – FIA Touring Car Cup burst into life on the streets of Pau. The figure includes fans attending the Pau Grand Prix and attractions forming part of the inaugural Pau Motors Festival.

Cayrolle's status as a wildcard racer meant he wasn't eligible for overall WTCR points. Entries on a race-by-race basis are accepted at all WTCR events. Click HERE for more information.

WTCR Plenty of potential but little reward for LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler in WTCR opener YESTERDAY AT 12:22