When Santiago Urrutia went fastest of all in Qualifying Q3 at WTCR Race of Aragón last November he took pole position number 50 in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

In doing so, the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co ace became the 21st driver to qualify at the front in the all-action series from promoter Eurosport Events. Here are some more facts:



Thed Björkbecame the first WTCR pole-sitter, a feat he achieved at WTCR Race of Morocco in April 2018.Frédéric Vervischis the WTCR’s most recent fastest qualifier following his pole position at WTCR Race of Spain earlier this month.



Hungarian heroNorbert Michelisz(pictured) scored the first of his record-setting eight WTCR pole positions on home soil at the Hungaroring, also in April 2018.



The first team-mates to set pole positions during the same weekend wereGabriele TarquiniandMichelisz.They took it in turns go fastest in qualifying at WTCR Race of Slovakia in July 2018 for the Hyundai-powered BRC Racing Team.



Michelisz(three times) andBenjamin Leuchter(once) are the only drivers to take WTCR pole positions at their home events.



It took until WTCR season two for the first Honda-powered pole position whenEsteban Guerrieriset the pace in First Qualifying at WTCR Race of Morocco in April 2019.



Seven customer racing brands have celebrated WTCR pole positions. Audi is the first to take pole positions with two different generations of car.



Current King of WTCRYann Ehrlacherset his one and only WTCR pole position (to date) at WTCR Race of Netherlands in May 2019 driving a Cyan Performance-entered Lynk & Co. However,Mikel Azconaand CUPRA are still waiting for their first WTCR pole position.



Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport’sNathanaël Berthonholds the unofficial record for setting the most WTCR pole positions in the shortest period. The Frenchman was the poleman once at WTCR Race of Belgium and twice at WTCR Race of Slovakia and all in the space of 28 days in 2020.



Another Comtoyou driver,Gilles Magnus, is the youngest WTCR pole-sitter. The Belgian was 21 years, two months and one day when he posted the best lap in WTCR Race of Spain qualifying at MotorLand Aragón on October 31, 2020.



WTCR pole positions have been claimed on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.



Reverse-grid pole positions were not taken into account in the preparation of this article.

WTCR From mega start to the start of more to follow in WTCR Vervisch-style? A DAY AGO

WTCR WTCR racer Azcona gets his Imola eruption 28/07/2021 AT 04:07