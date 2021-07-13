Thed Björk has revealed how his Cyan Racing team were still fine-tuning the set-up of his Lynk & Co 03 TCR moments before the start of Race 2.

Björk took his first podium of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season with the runner-up sport in the second of two races at MotorLand Aragón yesterday (Sunday) having come within 0.021s of going fastest of all in Qualifying.



“I know how it feels to bounce back from bad weekends,” said the Swede. “It feels so good to score a second position. After the first race I thought because Fred [Vervisch] overtook me I was not in good fighting [shape]. I [had] to fix this for the second race, so we did a lot of changes, even on the grid after the warm-up lap.



“I was sitting there at the start and I had a good opportunity. Then I followed and I had a lot of pressure, but it was like this all the race, so it was not easy but super-fun.”



Björk’s WTCR Race of Spain podium means all four Lynk & Co drivers racing in the series have visited the podium this season, with Yann Ehrlacher, Yvan Muller and Santiago Urrutia all finishing in the top three.

WTCR Pass on Muller pick of the bunch in Huff’s 13-car WTCR overtaking masterclass 21 MINUTES AGO

WTCR Coronel makes Audi-powered history in WTCR AN HOUR AGO