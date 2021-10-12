Tom Coronel bagged two top-10 FIA WTCR – World Touring Car Cup finishes at Autodrom Most last weekend – and also took a WTCR Trophy win for the first time since WTCR Race of Spain in July.

Coronel placed ninth and P10 overall at WTCR Race of Czech Republic aboard his Goodyear-equipped second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS, adding the WTCR Trophy victory in Race 1 to his list of achievements.



“It was quite a good start,” Coronel said following Race 1. “I was able to get through quite nicely and even overtook [Gabriele] Tarquini. I also had a fight with [Rob] Huff and finished in ninth place.



“In the second race I just drove a solid race, I had a good pace, was on the bumper of the drivers who finished seventh, eighth and ninth, but we didn’t quite have the pace to finish further up, so I ended up 10th.”



But Coronel’s haul of points in Czech Republic and his WTCR Trophy success were only just part of the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver’s weekend of adventure, which also included a dash to Barcelona for the TCR Europe finale on Saturday.



Coronel flew from Prague to Barcelona following Friday Qualifying at Autodrom Most, took part in TCR Europe qualifying and Race 1 at the Catalan track the next day before returning to Czech Republic – via Germany – that night in time for the two WTCR races on Sunday.



He finished 14th in the TCR Europe event following contact but still placed a strong fourth in the final standings.

